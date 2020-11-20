BT Sports: FIFA Sets To Adopt Reforms That Would Protect Pregnant Footballers

By Onwuka Gerald
Football governing body, FIFA are making adequate plans to adopt measures that will offer protection to pregnant football players as well as compulsory maternity leave of at least 14 weeks.
Giving the disclosure to newsmen, FIFA’s chief women’s football officer, Sarai Bareman highlighted that they want to see more women participate in soccer and same time have a family.
FIFA said it put together series of reforms that would be submitted to FIFA council next month for approval.
“After approval, it would be made appliances across all of its 211 member federations”.
“No female should ever feel disadvantaged due to pregnancy carried, and that is why we are seeking ways to make it difficult for clubs to part with pregnant women.
“The compulsory 14 weeks maternity leave would at least guarantee players two-third of their salaries.
“The idea is to ensure that pregnant women before, during and after child birth stay protected”, FIFA added.