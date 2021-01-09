BT Sports: Former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter, Hospitalised

By Seun Adeuyi

A former President of FIFA, Sepp Blatter has been hospitalised in Switzerland following an illness, according to Blick, a Swiss news media.

The news outlet reported that the 84-year-old’s condition is serious but not life-threatening.

It quoted Blatter’s daughter, Corinne to have said that her father, who underwent knee replacement surgery last year, needs rest while the family requests for privacy.

Blatter became the eighth president of FIFA after he secured the role in 1998.

The retired Swiss football administrator, who was president of football’s global governing body for 17 years, was previously admitted to hospital in 2015 and 2016 with health problems.

Also, he has been battling corruption scandals since he left office, and is serving a six-year ban from football.

FIFA lodged a criminal complaint against him in December over the finances of a museum in Zurich, Switzerland.