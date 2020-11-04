0 comments

BT Sports: Former NBA All-Star, Eddie Johnson Dies In Prison

Former National Basketball Association player, Eddie Johnson, who was hit by NBA’s life ban on drug use, is dead.

After he was sent to jail for sexual assault of a child, he died while serving a life sentence.

Johnson bagged a mandatory life sentence in 2008 after being found guilty of sexual assault on an 8-year-old child.

At the Santa Rosa Correctional Facility in Milton, Florida, the former NBA star was serving a life sentence when an unspecified illness resulted in his death.

On Tuesday , November 3rd, his death was confirmed by the Rocker-Cusack Mortuary in Leesburg, Florida.

The mortuary, meanwhile, announced that Johnson would be buried on Saturday at Weirsdale (Florida) Community Cemetery.

