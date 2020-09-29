BT Sports: Former US Captain, Thomas Dooley Applies For Falcons Job

Former US captain, Thomas Dooley has applied to become coach and manage the Super Falcons football National team.

Swede Dennerby was was previously their coach, with one year left on his contract, resigned and since October 2019, super falcons has been without a coach.

Dooley said reason he decided to take up the job, is because he has faith and belief that Falcons have potentials of getting to the very top of women’s football.

“I have applied for the job, togetherness brings success as there is no shortcut to it. I can make this football team better than it was before”, he explained.

“I am confident in my abilities and sure overall experience gathered both all local and international level will propel the Falcons to greater heights”, he said.

“Together, we would achieve something truly remarkable with this team.