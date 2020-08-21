BT Sports: Fury Calls Out Wilder, Says He Doesn’t Plan On Waiting Forever

Tyson Fury has recent called out Deontay Wilder to come face him, as there is no much time left, saying he has other fights with various opponents in the division.

Recall in February that Fury defeated Wilder and in the process claimed the WBC belt.

The two multi experienced fighters are set to have a final showdown, as the winner from the fight is expected to meet and fight Anthony Joshua later on.

They were supposed to have the fight on the 25th of July, but the ravaging spread of the COVID-19 virus, made them to reschedule the clash.

With proceedings and talks about the fight being silent at the moment; Fury took to his twitter handle and tried to inflame tensions once more by tweeting:

“Where are you hiding mush, there is no much time left. I am not going to wait forever as there are others in the division I would like to have for breakfast.”

Wilder however did reply the jab thrown at him by Fury, by saying that Fury is far from being the champion yet as they have one more fight to settle with.