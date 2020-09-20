BT Sports: Gareth Bale Rejoins Tottenham From Spanish Giant, Real Madrid

Wales Winger, Gareth Bale has returned to Tottenham on loan from Spanish champions, Real Madrid.

This was announced by the North London club via its Twitter handle on Saturday.

The club tweeted: “We are delighted to announce the return of @GarethBale11 to the Club on a season-long loan from Real Madrid!”

✍️ We are delighted to announce the return of @GarethBale11 to the Club on a season-long loan from Real Madrid!#BaleIsBack ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/6w8P1CLx61 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2020

Bale signed for Spurs as a 17-year-old from Southampton in 2007.

He returned to north London after seven years away in Spain.

The winger made 203 appearances for Spurs in all competitions before departing in 2013, scoring 55 goals.

It has been confirmed he will wear the number 9 shirt on his return.

“To all the Spurs fans, after 7 years, I’m back! #COYS @SpursOfficial,” Bale tweeted, while confirming his return.