BT Sports: I Still Want To Play For Real Madrid — Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hinted at leaving the premier league side, admitting it would be a “dream” to play for Spanish Giant, Real Madrid.

Pogba’s contract at Old Trafford expires in just 10 months.

According to him, United’s Chief Executive, Ed Woodward, has not begun talks with him over a new deal.

Speaking at a a press conference on Thursday, he said: “Yes, all football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not one day?

“I am in Manchester and I love my club. I am playing in Manchester, I’m having fun and I want to do everything to put the club where it deserves it.

“I will give everything to the max, like my teammates.”

United are currently occupying the 16th position in the League, following defeats in their first two home fixtures.

This has led to speculation over the future of Manager Ole Solskjaer at the club.