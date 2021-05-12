BT Sports: I Was Confident Of Returning To Form — Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho, Leicester City’s in-form striker, has said that he never lost faith in himself while going through a rough patch in his career.

Speaking with BBC Sport on his resurgence, Iheanacho added that he was confident that he would return to form.

The 24-year-old had his worst ever scoring run of his professional career in 2019, failing to score in over 365 days, with trio Jamie Vardy, Ayoze Perez and James Maddison all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Iheanacho’s lack of goals at Leicester during this period also saw him lose his place in the Super Eagles, and was left out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Manchester City striker has however returned to form for The Foxes and was named March’s Premier League Player of The Month and is on course for a double award for April.

Iheanacho, who is the Foxes’ top scorer this season with 18 goals from 35 matches across all competitions, said: “I think a lot of people wrote me off, but I never lost faith in myself.

“I was going through a crazy and difficult time when things just didn’t work out for me.

“But I’ve worked extremely hard, and also have the manager and other staff at Leicester, and most importantly my brother and friend Wilfred (Ndidi) who stood by me.

“It’s been a really tough ride but I’m just delighted it’s all come together for me.

“It was truly a bad patch and we all know that some people are always too quick to judge. To hear some people come out now and start saying positive things again is only normal but I don’t even bother.

“I only have to prove to myself that I can do this consistently, continue to grow, help my club and country when I get the chance to play.

“We have a lot ahead of us. It’s that time of the season where you want to fight for everything in front of you and not get carried away.”