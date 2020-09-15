BT Sports: Ifeanyi Udeze Advises Alex Iwobi To Leave Everton

Everton Winger, Alex Iwobi has been advised by former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze, to leave the merseyside club.

Iwobi, 24, moved to Goodison Park last year after spending 16 years at Arsenal, but the Nigerian forward has struggled to impress at the club due to poor form and fitness.

Iwobi, who was bought £28 million from the gunners, was not included in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

In a chat with Brila FM, Udeze feels it is time for Iwobi to move to another club.

In his words: “I think Iwobi should look for another club especially with James Rodriguez signed it will be difficult for him to play. Imagine against Tottenham he did not make the bench and even the squad. So for me, he should start looking for another club. It’s painful for me but as it is, I think the best thing is for him to go elsewhere.”