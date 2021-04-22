BT Sports: Iheanacho On The Score Sheet As Leicester City Thrash West Brom 3-0

Leicester City, on Thursday Thrashed West Brom 3-0 to strengthen their grip on a Premier League top-four place.

First-half goals from Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Kelechi Iheanacho gave the Baggies a mountain to climb and Leicester kept a firm grip on the match after the break.

Brendan Rodgers’ men, whose implosion at the end of last season cost them a Champions League place, now have a valuable four-point lead over Chelsea and West Ham, with just six games to go.

It was Vardy’s first goal in 12 appearances for Leicester in all competitions, ending his longest run without a goal for the club since 2016.

Defender Evans doubled the home side’s lead against his former club in the 26th minute when he headed in Youri Tielemans’ corner.

Nigerian International, Iheanacho continued his fine form, making it 3-0 when he collected Vardy’s pass and fired past Sam Johnstone.

Leicester maintained their grip on the game in the second half but lacked their earlier sharpness in attacking areas. West Brom were a sporadic threat as the game wore on but never seriously threatened a comeback as Leicester celebrated a vital three points.