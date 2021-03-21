BT Sports: Iheanacho Scores Brace As Leicester City Knock Manchester United Out Of FA Cup

Leicester City, on Sunday sent Manchester United crashing out of the FA Cup as Kelechi Iheanacho’s double sealed a 3-1 win, while Chelsea will face Manchester City in the semi-finals after beating Sheffield United on Sunday.

Leicester will be meeting Southampton in their first FA Cup semi-final since 1982 thanks to Iheanacho’s predatory finishing at the King Power Stadium.

The Nigerian attacker put Leicester ahead in Brendon Rodgers’ 100th game in charge before Mason Greenwood equalised late in the first half.

Youri Tielemans restored Leicester’s lead and Iheanacho wrapped up only their second win over United in 23 years and their first since 2014.

The Red Devil’s limp exit ended their run of 29 away games without defeat in all domestic competitions since losing at Liverpool in January 2020.