BT Sports: I’m Not Interested In Liverpool Vs Manchester United Clash — Guardiola

By Seun Adeuyi

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager, says he is more interested in defeating Crystal Palace than the Liverpool vs Manchester United clash today (Sunday).

Guardiola’s team has failed to beat Roy Hodson’s side in the last two seasons.

City lost 3-2 in 2018, thanks to a stunning goal from Andros Townsend. Exactly one year ago, Palace held City to a 2-2 draw at The Etihad.

When quizzed on what result he prefers between Liverpool and United at Anfield, the City head coach said: “Crystal Palace. Crystal Palace is the only result I want. I want to beat them – the rest? Honestly, I don’t care. The last two seasons at home to Palace we got one point.

“Two years ago we lost, last season we drew. Our performances in Selhurst Park have been much better than the Etihad Stadium so that’s why the only concern I have is winning against Crystal Palace.

“We play them knowing the result between United and Liverpool so, honestly, I don’t know about anything else.”