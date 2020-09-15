BT Sports: “It Is Impossible To Win League Without A Top Goalkeeper” – Neville Disagrees With Lampard Over Comments On Kepa

Football analyst and former Manchester United player, Gary Neville has contradicted Frank Lampard’s comment on Chelsea’s goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga after win against Brighton.

Recall that Kepa since last season has been in much scrutiny over performance for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

The player was given a start in the game against Brighton, quiet in most periods of the encounter, he however was unable to save a distant effort from Leandro Trossard which ended at the back of the net.

The manager, Lampard during his post match conference said he was pleased with Kepa’s performance, saying that he did his best for Trossard’s attempt.

Neville however disagreed with the Chelsea boss by saying he was just doing his job as a manager.

He further said that Kepa conceded lots of goals last season, that if you do not possess a top goalkeeper, you cannot win the league.