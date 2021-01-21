BT Sports: ‘It Was A Hard Game’ — Pogba Reacts To Man Utd’s 2-1 Victory Over Fulham

By Seun Adeuyi

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has reacted to the red devil’s Premier League 2-1 win over Fulham, yesterday night.

Pogba’s second-half goal gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side the victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Edinson Cavani had pulled Man United back on level terms in the first half, following Ademola Lookman’s opener.

In a chat with BT Sport after the game, Pogba said, “It was a hard game. We knew it would be difficult here, they don’t give up, they press, they stay compact behind.

“We conceded a goal and went behind and knew it would be hard, and we had to come back. We needed this win, and we got it the hard way.

“I hit it well. I did not expect my left foot to be like this. You know, if you do not try you do not know what is going to happen.

“I am really glad the ball went in. It was a beautiful goal and a beautiful victory. That’s the most important.”

The French midfielder will now hope to lead the red devils to victory when they face Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday.