BT Sports: Italy Coach, Roberto Mancini Contracts #COVID19

Italy head coach, Roberto Mancini has tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 but is asymptomatic.

The Italian football federation announced this on Friday in a statement, saying “As part of the periodic controls undertaken by the FIGC on the Italy coaching staff ahead of the coming break for UEFA competitions, head coach Roberto Mancini tested positive for COVID-19.

“He remains asymptomatic and, in compliance with the active guidelines, the Azzurri head coach went into self-isolation at his home in Rome.”

Italy host Estonia in a friendly on Wednesday before welcoming top of the table Poland on November 15 and travelling to Bosnia and Hercegovina three days later in the final fixtures of their Nations League group campaign.