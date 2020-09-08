BT Sports: James Rodriguez Joins Everton From Real Madrid

Spanish Club, Real Madrid have announced that midfielder, James Rodriguez, has left the club to join English Premier League side, Everton.

This was contained in a statement by the La Liga champions yesterday night.

“Real Madrid CF and Everton FC have agreed to transfer the player James Rodríguez.

“Real Madrid wants to show you its gratitude and affection for all this time you have been part of our club and wishes you good luck in this new stage of your professional career,” the statement read.

29-year-old Rodriguez will now reunite with Carlo Ancelotti, who he worked under both at Real Madrid and at Bayern Munich.

Speaking after the announcement was made public, Rodriguez talked about his signing. In his words:

“I’m a winner… a real winner. I like to win things and I’m convinced we can have a great season. I know we have a very talented squad, full of top players, and, I think, with the additions we’re making during this transfer window, it’s going to make us even stronger.

“Carlo Ancelotti was very keen to bring me here and has worked hard to bring that about.

“Now it is down to me to perform well, to play well, to bring my A -game to this club and bring that winning mentality, to make sure everyone in the Club believes we can win trophies.

“That is what we will be striving for. It is very good to feel wanted. You feel that desire even more to perform at your highest level all the time to repay that confidence and faith.

“I realise people have put a lot of effort into trying to sign me. I play very much for the rest of the team and work hard for the side. I am capable of creating goals and scoring goals. I hope to bring a bit more quality and maybe get the side playing more football.

“But, most importantly, I want to win things and I am convinced this club can do that.”