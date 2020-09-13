BT Sports: Japan’s Naomi Osaka Beats Azarenka To Win US Open

Naomi Osaka recovered from a set down to win the US Open against Victoria Azarenka, and in the process made it her third Grand slam title.

The game was played in an almost empty Arthur Ashe stadium at Flushing Meadows.

The victor, Osaka having won the 2018 US open and 2019 Australian open, made it an overwhelming third back to back victory by winning the 2020 US open.

Osaka during a post match interview stated that she didn’t in any way enjoy the match as it was intensed and her opponent really tough.

“It was really difficult as it was barely an hour and I saw my self far behind, from there I thought it best to just go with the flow and develop positive mindset towards the game.

Responding to how she laid in the middle of the court after scoring match point, she explained that contrary to what others do, she doesn’t want to collapse, as she might injure herself in the process.

Azarenka lauded her team for their collective efforts and dedication and more importantly for believing in her.

“I hope to do better next time, and who knows, I might just win the next.