BT Sports: Kai Havertz Scores Hat-Trick As Chelsea Beat Barnsley 6-0

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, on Wednesday scored a hat-trick for his new club to grab his first goals and help them into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The £70m forward, who struggled on his first two appearances for the Blues got off the mark in style against Championship side Barnsley at Stamford Bridge.

The North London club went a goal up after 19 minutes when Tammy Abraham capitalised on a defensive error to grab the opener.

The host extended their lead in the 28 minutes as Mason Mount’s pass was dummied by Abraham to tee up Havertz, who slid the ball past the keeper from inside the box.

Chelsea made it three shortly after half-time after Ross Barkley gain possession high up the pitch before striking low in the corner from outside the box.

The German then bagged his brace as Abraham’s clever backheel flick set up his teammate.

The pair then combined again for Havertz’s treble, after he rounded the keeper following Abraham’s ball in behind the defence.

Another new signing, Ben Chilwell then produced his first contribution, after his cross picked out Olivier Giroud, whose header completed the demolition.