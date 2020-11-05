BT Sports: Kai Havertz Set To Miss Saturday’s Clash Against Sheffield United.

Chelsea Boss, Frank Lampard confirmed that midfielder Kai Havertz will miss Saturday’s game against Sheffield United as he tested positive for Covid-19.
The Germany international is self-isolating as he was left out of Chelsea’s team for their Champions League win against Rennes on Wednesday.
Kai will miss Chelsea’s match against Sheffield United on Saturday while he also appears likely to miss some of Germany’s matches as well.
The Midfielder moved from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial fee of £70 million ($104m) in the summer transfer window to Chelsea Football Club.
Havertz has managed four goals and three assists across his first 10 appearances for the Blues, He has come in for some criticism over a perceived lack of influence in the final third.