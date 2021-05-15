BT Sports: Kelechi Iheanacho Loses Premier League Player Of The Month Award To Jesse Lingard

Manchester United forward, who is on loan at West Ham, Jesse Lingard on Friday thwarted Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho’s ambition of joining Osaze Odemwingie as the second Nigerian to win the English Premier League Player of The Month award on more than one occasion.

Lingard was named the best player in the Premier League for the month of April, thus beating Iheanacho and six other players to the award.

To date, Odemwingie remains the most successful Nigerian to win the Premier League award, after clinching it three times. He first picked the award in September 2010, claimed it again in April 2011 and also in February 2012 for the third time.

Lingard, 28, won the honour for the first time, following his third attempt after also being short-listed in February and March.

He had a stellar performance in the month under review, scoring four goals and an assist. He scored twice in his team’s a 3-2 victory over Leicester City, and was also on target in te Hammer’s 3-2 loss to Newcastle United at the St. James’ Park.

Stadiumastro quoted Lingard as saying: “I’ve been nominated for the past two months and even getting nominated is a great feeling for me.

“I want to be up there as the best I can be and the best in the world. David Moyes has shown faith and given me the freedom in each game to go and perform.”

Lingard topped an eight-man shortlist that also included Stuart Dallas, Mason Greenwood, Matheus Pereira, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Allan Saint-Maximin and Chris Wood.