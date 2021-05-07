BT Sports: Kelechi Iheanacho Nominated For Premier League Player Of The Month, Goal Of The Month

Incredible Super Eagles star, Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the Premier League Player and Goal of the Month awards for April.

Iheanacho, 24, continued with his blistering performances for Leicester City in the month under review.

The Nigeria international has now been shortlisted for the best player in the English top-flight for the second consecutive time after winning March’s award.

He scored four league goals in April, bagging a brace against West Ham United, and followed it up with strikes against West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

The fine displays in front of goal helped the King Power Stadium outfit hold on to their third spot on the Premier League table.

The attacker is now in line to reap a reward for his impressive performances and will slug it out against Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas for a chance to nick the individual accolade. Brendan Rodgers’ men

Iheanacho will also battle Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, West Ham United’s Jesse Lingard, West Bromwich Albion’s Matheus Pereira, Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin, and Burnley’s Chris Wood.

8️⃣ 𝗕𝗜𝗚 performances in April, but who is your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month?



💥 Trent Alexander-Arnold

💥 Stuart Dallas

💥 Mason Greenwood

💥 Kelechi Iheanacho

💥 Jesse Lingard

💥 Matheus Pereira

💥 Allan Saint-Maximin

💥 Chris Wood



🗳 https://t.co/mmfNAPj5ho | #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/vUMwG92B4b — Premier League (@premierleague) May 7, 2021

The centre-forward’s wonder strike against Crystal Palace, where he fired a terrific shot past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, is also in the running for the best goal award.

Iheanacho will, however, compete against Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette, Saint-Maximin, Alexander-Arnold, Lingard, and Pablo Fornals, and West Bromwich Albion’s Callum Robinson for the prize.

He has now bagged 17 goals this season, including 10 in the Premier League, and provided seven assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this season.

The forward will hope to continue his eye-catching displays when Leicester City take on Newcastle United in their next league game on Friday night.

Iheanacho, who has been with the Foxes since the summer of 2017, has now gradually established himself at the club after struggling to convince in the past.

He recently helped the Super Eagles qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.