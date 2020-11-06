BT Sports: Kenneth Omeruo Out For Two Weeks

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has confirmed that he will be out for at least two weeks with injury.

It is reported that the defender is back to action from injury, but he has debunked the claims on Thursday.

Kenneth Omeruo suffered a knock in last weekend win over Mirandes after which he was substituted.

While responding to one of the reports that he his fully fit, the Super Eagles defender said the report is not true and he will sit out of action for the next two weeks.

“Please get your facts right before publishing articles to mislead people, don’t do that with my name. I am out for two weeks and not less.” He Reacted.

Omeruo set to miss Leganes line up for the Spanish Segunda game with Albacete and it remain unclear if he will be fit for The Super Eagles international game with Sierra Leone.