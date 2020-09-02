BT Sports: Lionel Messi Advised By TB Joshua To Peacefully Part Ways With Barcelona

Barcelona’s talisman, Lionel Messi has been advised by the founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations, Temitope Joshua, also known as TB Joshua to not leave club with feelings of bitterness and anguish.

Recall that before now, the Argentine had submitted transfer request to another club, as his contract was expected to expire end of next season.

The club however has replied that Lionel Messi’s contract is still very much active until end of 2021 season.

The situation presently with Barcelona has infuriated the player, as he is now angry with the club.

TB Joshua took to his Instagram account to advice the talisman to not depart from the club angrily, that is frankly impossible to create good relationship with a person only to see it come to this kind of end.

See his Tweet below:

"It is not good advice for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Messi. History is our boss." – TB Joshua #Messi pic.twitter.com/liRA5BZjX6 — TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) September 2, 2020