BT Sports: Lionel Messi Breaks Silence, Confirms He Is Staying At Barcelona

Despite wish to force a move away from the club to Manchester City, Barcelona’s talisman and playmaker, Lionel Messi have confirmed that he will be staying at Barcelona for the 2020/21 season.

The future of Lionel Messi at the club has since been a doubt as there has been speculations of a possible move to City.

However, Messi gave the once despairing fans of Barcelona comfort and glimmer of hope as their Argentine sensation decided on Friday that he will be staying at the Camp Nou for start of next season.

Upon the decision, Lionel Messi lambasted the club’s board and under fire President, Josep Bartomeu.

He confirmed that he will no longer move to Manchester City, and will remain with Barcelona come next season.

“Once my family got the message, they were saddened, my children didn’t want to change schools.

“I still look forward towards competing at the highest level though”, he added.