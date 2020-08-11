BT Sports: Liverpool Completes The Signing Of Tsimikas From Olympiakos

England Champions Liverpool Football club has recently completed the signing of born Greece full back, Kostas Tsimikas for 11.7 million Euros fee from Olympiakos.

The signing was completed after manager Jurgen Klopp insisted the transfer fee demanded earlier for targeted Norwich’s Jamal Lewis was ridiculously high.

Tsimikas who signed a five-year contract with the club, and naturally plays from left back, will no doubt provide backup for Andy Robertson at the club.

The player upon his arrival, becomes the first signing made by the club who will no doubt be looking to defend the Premier League title next campaign.

“I always watch the Premier League back at home, and ever since, it has been my dream to one day come play here. I came to the best club in the world and I am delighted to be here”, the player said.

“I will give my best on and off the pitch, and I hope by end of next campaign we win the league again as well as the Champions League”.

“Meanwhile Jurgen Klopp while responding to arrival of Tsimikas, said we have for sometime been putting close eye on the player and I am really happy he is now part of us”.

“Tsimikas is an outstanding footballer, one who will only develop with the club. He has a winning mentality and he

knows what it means to challenge at the very top level of domestic and international competitions”, he added.