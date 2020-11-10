BT Sports: Liverpool Star Set To Be Out For Weeks

Liverpool Football Club suffers another injury blow as right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be out of action for four weeks with a calf injury, According to report.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to miss four weeks with a calf injury, joining the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Naby Kieta on the Sideline.

The right-back went down with the injury during the 1-1 draw with Pep Guardiola’s sude on Sunday and it is believed that the defender will be out of action until early December.

The 22-year-old right-back is likely to miss Liverpool’s next three Premier League fixtures against Leicester, Brighton and Wolves as well as the Champions League clashes with Atalanta and Ajax.

This is another blow to Jürgen Klopp in what has been a period of serious injuries to first-team players, with his most prolific defender, Virgil van Dijk recently ruled out for what is likely to be the rest of the season.