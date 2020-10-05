BT Sports: Liverpool’s Manager, Jurgen Klopp Explains Why His Team lost 7-2 To Aston Villa

Liverpool manger, Jurgen Klopp, has said a loss of composure was responsible for his team 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa yesterday.

The Reds conceded seven goals for the first time since 1963, with Ollie Watkins scoring a first half hat-trick.

Adrian, the defending champions’ second choice goalkeeper, made a mistake in passing out from the back, allowing Watkins to open scoring.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp said, “The first goal had an impact, but it shouldn’t. Adrian made a mistake but we conceded goals like this in the past. We lost the plot then. When Aston Villa won the ball, our protection was under average.”

After the break, Klopp changed tactics and personnel, but Liverpool still could not prevent Villa from exposing their high line, as deflected goals from John McGinn, Ross Barkley and Jack Grealish’s double sealed the win.

Klopp added, “We had still good moments but our good moments led to nothing and their good moments always led to a chance or a goal. They were flying and we were pretty open. All the things you should not do in a football game, we did tonight.”

Liverpool travel to Everton in the Merseyside derby on the 17th of October, after the International break.