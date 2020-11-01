BT Sports: Man United Cannot Win The Premier League With 3 of Their Current Players — Roy Keane

Roy Keane, Manchester United Legend has named three players he does not think are good enough to win his old side Premier League title. United have failed to finish top of the English top flight since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. The Red Devils have often even finished outside the Champions League qualification places.

United brought in Donny van de Beek in the summer for £40million but are yet to hand him his full Premier League debut.

Manchester United Coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continued to stick with the likes of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay in the Heart of midfield.

But Keane tagged the trio as players who are not good enough to lead United back to the top of the Premier League Table.

He added that People talk about Fred and McTominay but they are not good enough to get United back to winning the Premier League.

He affirms that United have some good players but all that is needed of them is to show a bit more so as for them to back to the winning ways.