BT Sports: Man United Vs Liverpool Delayed As Fans Protest Against The Glazer Family

About 200 fans broke into Old Trafford stadium to protest against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club, forcing Manchester United’s home game against Liverpool to be delayed.

The game, which was set to kick off at 16:30 pm, was put back on safety grounds.

United fans got on to the pitch to protest and, after they were removed, some got back on to it later on.

Also, there appeared to be a protest outside the hotel where the United players stayed before the game.

The protests is coming after the Red devils’ decision, along with five fellow Premier League clubs, to join the European Super League last month before they all pulled out.

Former United captain Gary Neville and Referee Michael Oliver were among those whose vehicles were surrounded as they entered the stadium.

There was no trouble and both were allowed through amid much anti-Glazer chanting.

Supporters are currently not allowed into grounds because of the coronavirus pandemic. BBC