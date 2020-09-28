0 comments

BT Sports: Manchester City Signs Benefica’s Defender, Ruben Dias For £62 Million

Following the humiliating defeat suffered during the weekend at home to Leicester Football club, Manchester City has responded by agreeing with fee for a defender.

Benfica stated recently that they have agreed to sell Ruben Dias to Manchester City for £65 million.

The deal is coming few hours after the former Premier League champions were humiliated at home 5-2 by Leicester City.

Benfica meanwhile, said also that they will sign Nicolas Otamendi from the English side.

The initial deal for the centre back is £62m as further subjected fee of £3m will be added.

The Portuguese club said they too are near finalising a deal for Manchester City’s centre back, Nicolas Otamendi for £13.6m.

