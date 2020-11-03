BT Sports: Manchester United Legend, Ryan Giggs In Police Custody Over Alleged Assault

Ryan Giggs, Wales director and Manchester United Legend have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

According to a statement released by the Football Association of Wales, “The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving Ryan Giggs, the national team manager.”

After rumors of a disturbance, police were called to Giggs’ home late on Sunday.

Giggs was arrested and questioned over suspicion of real bodily harm and assault.

“Police were called on Sunday at 10.05pm to witness a disturbance. A woman received minor injuries in her 30s, but did not need any treatment.