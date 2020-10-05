BT Sports: Manchester United Sign Cavani On Short-Term Deal | #DeadlineDay

Manchester United on Monay signed striker Edinson Cavani on a busy transfer deadline day for the Red Devils.

The Uruguayan international has been without a club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of June.

Cavani, 33, is PSG’s all-time top scorer, with 200 goals in seven seasons at the Parc des Princes.

He could even make his debut against his former club as United open their Champions League campaign away to PSG on October 20.

The striker said, “Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here. I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club.”

Brazilian international left-back Alex Telles also joins the red devils from Porto for £13.5 million ($19 million, 15 million euros) and agreed a deal with Atalanta for the future transfer of teenage winger Amad Diallo.