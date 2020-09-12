BT Sports: Maradona Jr. Lauds Osimhen, Says He Expects 30 Goals From Him

Diego Maradona Junior has eulogized newly signed Victor Osimhen, saying that he is a 30 goal striker and at such, expects nothing less from him.

Maradona is the son of the Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona.

He was given birth to in Italy and received training at Napoli’s Academy.

Oshimen impressed on the two outings he got with his new side Napoli, by score two hat-tricks in two different games.

The performance made Maradona Jr to affirm his belief on the 21 year old, as he believes and stressed that Osimhen has everything needed to impress at Napoli.

Although I am skeptic about his build up play when it comes to game influencing. However, he is not doubt a prodigy that can end up scoring 30 goals for Napoli.

Osimhen I am sure understands that he isn’t alone as there are other team mates to help achieve collective goals. He can create problems for any opposition faced which i am sure is one skill the Manager will be looking on harnessing.