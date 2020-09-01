BT Sports: Marcus Rashford Spearheads Task Force Team To Fight Against Child Poverty

Manchester United’s forward, Marcus Rashford is currently leading a team that is fighting against child poverty, calls for immediate help and response from different groups and stakeholders in the country.

The striker before the solicitation, had already won the campaign for free school meal tickets that will be given to students across the summer period.

Rashford who gave an insight of what his childhood was like, of how he used a food voucher scheme, was lauded for convincing the authorities to have a rethink of the issue.

According to him, I am aware that the free meal vouchers initiative was just beginning of the fight against eradicating child food poverty.

“We are looking on how best to implement it so that the families as well will feed consistently”, he stated.

Rashford is in collaboration with various food industries such as: Food Foundation, Asda, Aldi, Co-op, FareShare, Sainsbury’s amongst others to make known the plight faced by children who desire to feed well and consistently for that matter.

The striker who created the Child Food Poverty Task Force, said they intend on highlighting areas mostly affected by child food poverty in the United Kingdom (UK).