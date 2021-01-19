0 comments

BT Sports: Messi Handed Two-Match Ban For First Barcelona Red Card

by on January 19, 2021
 

By Onwuka Gerald

Barcelona’s prolific forward, Lionel Messi, has avoided a lengthy ban on the sidelines after collecting the first red card of his playing career.

Following his Supercopa final dismissal against Athletic Club, Messi bagged two-game suspension.

The RFEF, who are in charge of disciplinary conduct in Spain, ruled that the Argentine will not have to serve a lengthy suspension for going all out at Asier Villalibre.

It had initially been suggested that Lionel Messi could face up to a 12-game ban as a result of his actions.

Match officials and RFEF decided that there was no aggression on the part of Messi, which contributed to the reduced sentence.

