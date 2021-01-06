BT Sports: More Players In Manchester City Contract COVID-19

By Seun Adeuyi

English Premier League (EPL) club side, Manchester City, on Wednesday confirmed three more cases of COVID-19, with goalkeeper Scott Carson, teenager Cole Palmer and a member of staff testing positive.

Six other players couldn’t make the trip for their Premier League victory at Chelsea on Sunday following positive tests.

In a statement, the club said, “Manchester City FC can confirm that Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and one member of staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK government protocol on quarantine.”

With first-choice goalkeeper Ederson already isolating, Carson’s positive test leaves City short of options for Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Zack Steffen is set to play again after featuring at Stamford Bridge.

While Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus, who tested positive on Christmas Day, have now completed their quarantine period, Tommy Doyle, Ferran Torres and Eric Garcia are the other players also currently isolating.

On Tuesday, the Premier League said that 40 players and staff had tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest rounds of testing.

Despite rising case numbers and calls from some within the game for a “circuit breaker” to bring infection rates down, the Premier League said it remained confident the season could proceed as planned.