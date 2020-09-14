BT Sports: Mourinho Berates Victor Osimhen For Snubbing Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur Manager, Jose Mourinho, has slammed Nigeria’s, Victor Osimhen, for rejecting a move to the club.

Osimhen reportedly snubbed Tottenham because he does not want to compete with Harry Kane for a spot. He eventually joined Napoli from Lille this summer.

His agent, Ariyo Igbayiola, had however admitted that he held talks with Mourinho before completing the transfer to Serie A.

Igbayiola said he informed Spurs that Osimhen will only join if Kane leaves the club.

Speaking on the lack of attacking options in his squad, Mourinho said he will not sign a striker who is afraid to compete with Kane.

In his words, “The point is not me convincing the striker, it’s the striker convincing me. And if the striker is afraid to come to Tottenham and the striker is afraid of competition, then I don’t want the striker.

“If he says I don’t want to go because I don’t want to be in a squad where we have Harry Kane,Erik Lamela, and Lucas Moura, then goodbye.”