BT Sports: Mourinho Reacts To Lampard Sack As Chelsea Manager

Tottenham Hotspur head coach, Jose Mourinho, has reacted to the sack of Frank Lampard as the Chelsea boss.

Speaking after they booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round, following a 4-1 win at Wycombe, Mourinho claimed he does not think Lampard wants to speak with him, just after being sacked.

The match came just hours after Lampard was dismissed at Stamford Bridge after 18 months in charge.

Lampard played under Mourinho at Stamford Bridge from 2004-2007 and then again in 2013, winning two Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups, an FA Cup and a Community Shield together.

The self-acclaimed special one has been sacked twice at Chelsea.

His words, “I don’t think Frank wants to speak to me or with anyone apart from his close circle of family and friends.”

“But I am always sad when a colleague loses his job and Frank is not just a colleague. He is an important person in my career so I feel sorry he did.

“But it is the brutality of football, especially modern football, so when you become a manager, you know that sooner or later it is going to happen to you.”