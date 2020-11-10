BT Sports: Musa Assures Nigerians Of Victory Against Sierra Leone

Ahmed Musa, captain of the Super Eagles has recently guaranteed Nigerians victory against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the 2021 AFCON Benin qualifiers.

Musa explained on Tuesday in Abuja, before flying to Benin, that the team was prepared to make the nation proud.

“We’re ready and we just have to do what we can to win the game at home, here in Benin, before we go to Sierra Leone to win the match again.

“We recognize the benefits of these matches, if we win both games, we’ve already qualified for AFCON 2021 Insha Allah, we’re going to do just that”.

Musa, who sounded optimistic, emphasized, nevertheless, that as there were no bottom feeders in African football again and that the Eagles would not underrate the Leone Stars.