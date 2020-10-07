BT Sports: “Next Goal Is To Win The World Cup”, Lionel Messi Says

Barcelona’s Talisman, Lionel Messi stated recently that his next target would be to fire his country to World Cup glory in Qatar.

He explained that the next tournament would be his last opportunity to win the trophy that has so far eluded him in his playing career.

Lionel Messi has won everything there is to win at club level, he has an outstanding six Ballon d’ Or awards in his cabinet. However, same cannot be said at the international level.

“I have won lots but not gotten the most treasured which is the World Cup trophy.

“I will try everything humanly possible to win it with my National teammates in Qatar”, he added.

The Argentina maestro came close to winning it back in 2014, but unfortunately lost to Germany in the final.