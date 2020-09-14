BT Sports: Neymar, Four Others See Red As PSG Suffers Yet Another League Defeat

It ended in a brawl at the Le Parc Des Princes stadium as five players in total were sent off by referee Jerome Brisard in a game where Olympique de Marseille won Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by a lone goal.

PSG with these consecutive defeat to start of season are now in the relegation zone and Marseille fifth in the table.

Marseille’s Florian Thauvin scored the only goal of the game which came at the 31st minute.

Referee Brisard in total sent five players off, three from PSG and two from Marseille.

Leandro Paredes, Darío Benedetto, Layvin Kurzawa, Jordan Amavi and Neymar all saw red.

Before Neymar got red, the Referee conducted VAR, then confirmed that the player was culpable of hitting Marseille’s Álvaro González at the back of his head.

Before leaving the field, Neymar clapped at the Referee and told the assistant positioned sideline that the Marseille player racially abused him.