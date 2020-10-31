BT Sports: Neymar Out Until Mid-November, PSG Coach Says

Paris St-Germain’s Brazil forward Neymar will be sidelined until, the French club’s coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday, after the international break in mid-November.

This development follows his injury in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Neymar came off in the 26th minute of the 2-0 win over the Turkish side with a thigh muscle injury.

“After the international break, Neymar should be back,” Tuchel said.

The break in domestic action, when international matches will be played, stretches from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17.