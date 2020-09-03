BT Sports: NFF Says Four Of Its Staff Tested Positive For #COVID19

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has explained recently that four persons tested positive to the COVID-19 virus, after an overall test was conducted for their staff.

This announcement was made via twitter handle of the President, NFF, Amaju Pinnick.

“The reason a general test was conducted, was because one of our members last month contracted the virus, that’s why we decided to test everyone “, he confirmed.

“One out of the four persons that tested positive to the disease has recovered, while the rest remains in a stable condition.

He reminded that the Federation remained bitter to lost of their head of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Tolulope Abe to surgery.

He stated that the members that tested positive to the virus, were currently undergoing treatment.

He further highlighted that while waiting for the Federal Government to announce the full resumption of football, the Federation has successfully set up two friendly games which is scheduled for next month.