BT Sports: NFF Yet To Receive Money From FIFA, CAF – Pinnick

The President of the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick explained that the Federation is yet to receive palliatives for COVID-19 from CAF and world football governing body, FIFA.

He explained that supposing the Federation were to be in charge of distributing the funds, that external auditors would ensure they reach their required destination.

Breaking Times gathered that $1m was approved by FIFA as solidarity grant to members of association, as $500,000 was designated to women’s football.

CAF disbursed $300,000 as response fund against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pinnick stated that all the money have not been received by them, the one from CAF and other from FIFA.

On receiving the money, we would immediately notify the Ministry, adding that the only one the Federation has received is the $200,000 gotten from sponsors like Nike and Coca Cola.