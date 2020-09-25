BT Sports: Nine Kwara United Players Contracts #COVID19

Nine players from Kwara United tested positive to the COVID-19 virus after a recent test was conducted for players, staff and management.

Ahead of the 2020/21 new season campaign, the League Management Company made it compulsory for clubs to do so.

Officials from the clubs are withholding comments after the nine players tested positive to Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Kwara United Media Officer, Jimoh Bashir when asked, he replied that the test and confirmation was from NCDC and not the club as they know little about it.

Continued that NCDC are ones to decide whether the nine players are positive or otherwise. “We are under the Kwara government and at such, can do nothing about it”.

On his part, the club Chairman, Kumbi Titiloye said the report was without accuracy, added that a COVID-19 team is in Kwara and they would wait for the government to give their report.