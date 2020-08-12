BT Sports: Osimhen Apologizes To PUNCH Newspaper Over “Na Thunder Go Fire Una” Comment

Victor Osimhen, Super Eagles Star, has apologised to The Punch newspaper, following his comments on Twitter against the national daily, on Sunday.
21-year-old Osimhen joined Napoli on a five-year contract with an option for an additional year in a record €81m deal, including bonuses.
The deal made the young striker the most expensive African footballer ever, ahead of Ivory Coast’s Nicholas Pepe, who joined Arsenal last summer from Lille.
In a report titled ‘Osimhen: I want to emulate Maradona at Napoli’ and published on August 9, 2020, Osimhen was quoted by German sports website www.sport1.de as saying:
“I am proud to join a club who have seen great players like Maradona, Higuain and Cavani. I also want to go into the club’s history. I want to have a good Serie A and also help the club in the Europa League.”
But the 2015 U-17 World Cup winner, in a tweet on Sunday, debunked the report, saying he never granted an interview to the media since he lost his father in May.
“I never said such a thing,y’all copy paste journalist just like to fabricate lies,since the passing of my late father I haven’t grant any interview whatsoever,stop this nonsense else na thunder go fire una,” he tweeted.
However, few hours later, he took to Twitter again to apologise to the national daily.
He wrote: “As much as I dislike being misquoted or taken out of context by the media, I want to apologise to @MobilePunch and other journalists that felt offended for the type of language I used in my earlier post,sorry about it,make una no vex I still be una boy…peace❤️”