BT Sports: Osimhen Salutes Fans, Says He Is Ready For Expected Napoli Challenge

Nigeria’s star forward Victor Osimhen has revealed that he is looking forward to start of new season with his newly found club Napoli, says he was delighted with reception he got from the fans.

The club presented the striker to the media along with other newly signed players.

Osimhen stated that the move to the Italian side is a huge and welcomed step in his career, adding that he was overwhelmed with the amount of reception he was given by management, players and fans of the club.

“Before move, I was meticulously advised on several occasions by the management and coach of Napoli Football club. It is a dream come true and I will reward the love shown on me by scoring goals and put my best in games to ensure we win matches”, he promised.

“Deep down I had always known and seen the club to be best destination to continue my playing career, I have made wonderful friends already.

The forward said he is amidst individuals who badly wants to achieve positive results with the club. “I will make my self useful by giving support to my team mates in any way I can”.

Speaking on the problem of racism in the country, he replied that it is not only in Italy you get racial treatments, saying it is everywhere.