BT Sports: “Our Style Is Similar, Yet I Possess Better Skill Set – Heavyweight Boxer, Agbaja Teases Joshua

Nigerian Heavyweight, Efe Agbaja teased Anthony Joshua recently, saying that he possesses better boxing skills than the two time heavyweight world champion.

He said he is looking forward to sparring perhaps sometime in the future with the British-Nigerian boxer.

Agbaja who is unbeaten in 13 professional fights, is however yet to make a debut after he signed with promoters back in August.

He said that his fighting style is similar to that of Joshua’s, but has better skill set and that would be his advantage should they square off sometime in the future.

Talking about a possible future fight with AJ, he described the situation as sensational and one he will definitely look forward to.

“You see, Joshua cannot be defeated using power, only skills can beat him. We both have power, skills however controls power”, he stated.

He further commended Joshua, saying he is very humble and is no doubt a hardworking and talented fellow. He is from Africa, so we are literally brothers.