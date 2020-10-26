BT Sports: Paul Pogba Denies Reports He Plans To Quit International Football

Manchester United star, Paul Pogba was alleged to have made the decision to quit playing for the French National team, following remarks on Friday from his country’s leader.

Various news sources made the claims. Neither the 27-year-old, nor the French Football Association, ever commented on the speculation.

However, pogba in a tweet has on Monday afternoon described the reports as “unacceptable fake news”

The reports came following the beheading of teacher, who was attacked on his way home from the junior high school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 40km northwest of Paris.

In recognition of the fact that he died for trying to explain the importance of freedom of speech, Samuel Paty, 47, was awarded the French Legion d’honneur, the highest decoration bestowed by the French state.

Reacting, France’s President, Emmanuel Macron described the murder as an ‘Islamic terrorist attack’ that took the life of the French teacher.

“Unity and firmness are the only answers to the monstrosity of Islamist terrorism,” he added.