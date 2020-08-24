BT Sports: Pogba At ‘Heart’ Of Manchester United Plans, New Contract Talks Ongoing — Agent Raiola

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, yesterday told Italian broadcaster Sky Sport that that the France midfielder is “at the heart” of Manchester United’s plans.

Raiola added that he is currently discussing a contract extension with the Premier League giant.

He said Pogba, who is 27-year-old, “is still at the heart of an important technical project”.

The agent added that he was discussing “with no stress” the renewal to Pogba’s contract at United, which currently expires next summer.

He said, “Manchester United have never wanted to open negotiations to sell him in these last few years.”

Raiola, who is also Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent said that he does not “have an agreement yet” to extend his spell at AC Milan.

He said, “It is not a question of money, but of style, of conviction, of many things,” adding that he was “optimistic” a deal would be done.

Ibrahimovic, who will turn 39 in October, helped rejuvenate Milan in the second half of the 2019/20 season.